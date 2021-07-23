Action Bronson has always been a bigger guy but when the pandemic first hit, he made it a priority to focus on his health. The rapper has been extra focused on his weight loss goals, achieving greatness and losing over 150 pounds. At his highest weight, the New Yorker hovered around 400 pounds but this week, he reached a new milestone in his journey, weighing in at 240 pounds. He celebrated the moment by posting an updated shirtless picture, flexing his muscles for his fans.

Proudly taking off his shirt and showing off his biceps, Action Bronson looks like a new man after losing so much weight. He's earned congratulatory messages from a slew of folks in the music and entertainment industries, including Joey Bada$$ who said he looks "beautiful," Anthony Anderson who offered praise, CC Sabathia who told the rapper he's proud of him, and Fat Joe and George Lopez, who both said his transformation has been "incredible."

With the rapper also being an established author and television star, he's been in front of our eyes for years and it's truly a blessing to see him get healthy. During an interview with Men's Health a few months ago, Bronson explained why he wanted to get fit, saying, "This journey started way long ago. I was born heavy. I was a heavy child. This transformation was long overdue. There was a lot of shit like prediabetes, eczema, asthma, all kinds of fucking dumb stuff that I had given myself. If I made something that was a big, round dish, I would eat the big, round dish. I wouldn’t just have one piece."

In the same interview, he said that he's "known" to fall off the wagon, but he clearly hasn't given up on himself yet. Check out his updated shirtless picture below, and tell him congrats in the comments.