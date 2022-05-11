Action Bronson says that he was offered the role of a drug dealer on HBO's hit series, Euphoria, but turned it down when he learned the details of the character. Bronson discussed his acting prospects during a recent interview with Complex, following the release of his latest album, Cocodrillo Turbo.

“They wanted me to play a drug dealer that was getting with the high school girls,” Bronson recalled to the outlet. “Action Bronson ain’t doing that, bro.”



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

While he didn't specify the name of the character, it's possible he was offered the role of Fezco, who is now played by Angus Cloud. The character is a high school dropout and drug dealer who befriends Zendaya's character, Rue.

Bronson says he also auditioned for a spot in the Safdie brother's 2019 film, Uncut Gems, but didn't audition well.

"They wanted me to be the guy next to the main goon, the Russian,” Bronson explained. “But I bombed at the audition, bro.”

While both Euphoria and Uncut Gems fell through, Bronson was able to appear in The King Of Staten Island and The Irishman in recent years. Additionally, Bronson hosts his own food show, F*ck, That’s Delicious.

"I gotta see a screenin' of The Irishman, you know your boy was in it," Bronson raps on his 2020 track, "C12H16N2."

Cocodrillo Turbo was released last month with features from Conway The Machine, Roc Marciano, and more. The project was released alongside an 11-minute short film titled Spirit Crocodile, which acts as a companion piece.

