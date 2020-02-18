Action Bronson took to Twitter Monday (Feb. 17) morning to announce that his next studio album will be dropping in the coming months. The 36-year-old revealed that the album titled, Only For Dolphins (2020) is set to drop in April. With the release of Blue Chips 7000 in 2017 and White Bronco the following year in 2018, Only For Dolphins will be the "Prince Charming" rapper's third studio album in three years. And that's without mentioning Bronsoliño's 2019 collaborative project, Lamb Over Rice with his friend and longtime collaborator, The Alchemist.

In an aggressive caps-lock fashion, Bam Bam Tweeted out: "MY NEW FULL (LENGTH) ALBUM *ONLY FOR DOLPHINS* IN APRIL. RESPECT MY MOTHERF*CKING MUSTACHE."

In combination with his recent album announcement, the "Scarab 38" rapper recently teamed with Apple Music to curate his very own Beats 1 Radio show entitled, Live From The Moon. With the first episode of the show being a massive success, Bronson's Live From The Moon is set to debut new episode's every other Saturday at 7 P.M. EST on Beats 1. Action Bronson released a statement about his new venture with Apple Music saying:

"This is a playlist of my journey through life. All the places I’ve been, all the different music we’ve sought and found — this show is all about taking journeys to the f*cking furthest points of humanity."

While the Queens-bred emcee claims that Viceland is holding his traveling food show F*ck, That's Delicious hostage, they won't be able to hold him back from releasing some new, quality heat for the culture to appreciate. Check out Action Bronson's Only For Dolphins album release date announcement Tweet below.