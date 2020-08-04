Action Bronson is closing in on a huge milestone, and it comes not even a full year after he began his transformation.

The rapper made a promise to himself during the quarantine, using his free time to get healthy, fixing his diet and working harder than ever in the gym. He has been sharing updates every once in a while, revealing that he had lost eighty pounds in mid-July. Only a few weeks have passed since then and, already, he's upped that number by another ten pounds.



Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Posting yet another workout video, Action Bronson looked strong and flexed some motivation goals, proving that if he can drop a hundred pounds, anybody can. He's not quite there yet but he's quickly closing in on that milestone, revealing that he's now dropped ninety LBs.

"90 POUNDS DOWN. STRENGTH DEVELOPING NICELY," he wrote on Instagram. "YOU HAVE THE POWER TO MAKE ANY CHANGES YOU WANT IN YOUR LIFE. TAKE CONTROL."

It's not easy to drop so much weight. You've got to fully dedicate yourself to a new lifestyle, which Bronson has definitely done. Congratulations to him on reaching this new goal. We're rooting for him to keep it up so he could reach his desired weight.