After four seasons on Vice, Action Bronson is now independently producing his much-beloved cooking show, F*ck That’s Delicious. Bronson took to Instagram to make the announcement, and debut the premiere episode of the season.

"BEYOND PROUD TO PRESENT A BRAND NEW SEASON OF MY LIFES WORK #FUCKTHATSDELICIOUS EPISODE 1 'STUFFED GALAMA SICILIAN STYLE IN THE GYM PARKING LOT' @davepfit TOLD ME HIS MOTHER USED TO MAKE THIS FOR HIM SO I WANTED TO SHOW APPRECIATION FOR HIM HELPING ME GET MY LIFE TOGETHER. ITS THE START OF A NEW ERA OF *FTD* I LOVE AND THANK EVERYONE FOR THEIR SUPPORT OVER THE YEARS. I PROMISE MORE GREATNESS. - BAKLAVA," Bronson caption the video.

In the 51-second clip, Bronson shows off an intense workout routine with his trainer Dave Paladino. Back in June, the rapper revealed he had begun a weight loss journey after weighing nearly 393 pounds. By December, Bronson lost a total of 130 pounds. After the workout with the gym's owner, Bronson cooks stuffed galama for them in the parking lot of the gym.

In connection to his new lifestyle habits, Bronson also announced a new book, F*ck It, I'll Start Tomorrow. The rapper’s third book explores his weight issues, food addiction, and his journey to self-acceptance. The book will be released on April 20, 2021, and can be preordered here.

The 10-minute premiere has already been released on Youtube, however, new episodes have yet to be announced.

Check out the new episode below and let us know if you'll be tuning in for the rest of the season.