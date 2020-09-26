Action Bronson Keeps It Short And Sweet On "Cliff Hanger"

Action Bronson is a man of many talents. From rapping to cooking to sneaker designing, Bronson can seemingly do it all. Whenever he drops a new project, his fans see it as a huge event and it's easy to see why. On Friday, Bronson blessed his fans with a new album called "Only For Dolphins" which is full of bars and the lovely sounds of dolphins in the ocean.

On the track "Cliff Hanger," we certainly get some of that nautical vibe as Bronson spits braggadocios bars over an instrumental that feels like it came straight out of a classic movie. Bronson has always been one for cinematics and with this track, that's exactly what we are blessed with.

Give the track a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Stuck in the maze, switch my face up like Nicolas Cage's

Switch up the plates before them cowards catch a gaze

I'm in the shower with my Latin maid

That ass is hot, you could crack an egg and cook it

She told me, shake my dick, I shook it