Action Bronson surprised fans at AEW's All Out by hopping in the ring on Sunday night in Chicago. Bronson assisted Hook, who uses the rapper's song, “The Chairman’s Intent," as his entrance music, after an FTW Championship match with Angelo Parker.

Storming into the ring, Bronson was able to pull both Matt Menard and Parker off of Hook.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

While this was the first time Bronson was able to get in on the action, he previously spoke about meeting Hook during an interview in Pitchfork, last year, after debuting “The Chairman’s Intent.”

“I got in the ring with Hook, did a couple moves—it was beautiful,” he told the outlet at the time.

When asked whether he'd ever be involved in an actual match, he remarked, “Hey, listen, I can’t talk about that right now. That’s to be left in the air. You know where my affiliations lie and how deep they run. You can do the math.”

It's been a busy year for Bronson, who also released his seventh studio album, Cocodrillo Turbo, back in April, featuring collaborations with Conway The Machine, Roc Marciano, and more.

Bronson wasn't the only notable appearance at All Out as Samoa Joe also made an appearance at the event.

Check out Bronson's appearance on AEW below.

