Action Bronson shows off his weight loss in a new workout video on Instagram.
Action Bronson, despite having been busy releasing his new single, "Latin Grammys," this week, is still working to get his body into shape. The rapper posted a new workout video on Instagram, Saturday, showing off his impressive weight loss.
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images
"GET THE FUCK UP AND FLIP A TIRE BACK AND FOURTH AND DO SOME PUSHUPS WHILE LISTENING TO THIS FIRE THAT I CALL *LATIN GRAMMYS* OUT EVERYWHERE NOW. VIDEO ON YOUTUBE AND ALL THAT. ONLY FOR DOLPHINS VERY SOON," Bronson captioned the video of himself working out.
Bronson's been on a new workout regime for some time. In June, he announced his mission to lose weight, saying that he was already down 65 pounds from three months prior. "I was on a path that leads straight to the graveyard," he said. "Eating for sport took its toll but it’s my fault and it’s on me to fix me. I owe it to myself and my family. I reached 363 pounds and I was shocked and scared. I busted my ass for the past 3 months, and I’m down to 298. Then a good friend got me to the right spot now I’m training hard. This is week one.”
Check out Bronson's new single, Latin Grammys," here.