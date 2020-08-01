Action Bronson, despite having been busy releasing his new single, "Latin Grammys," this week, is still working to get his body into shape. The rapper posted a new workout video on Instagram, Saturday, showing off his impressive weight loss.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

"GET THE FUCK UP AND FLIP A TIRE BACK AND FOURTH AND DO SOME PUSHUPS WHILE LISTENING TO THIS FIRE THAT I CALL *LATIN GRAMMYS* OUT EVERYWHERE NOW. VIDEO ON YOUTUBE AND ALL THAT. ONLY FOR DOLPHINS VERY SOON," Bronson captioned the video of himself working out.

Bronson's been on a new workout regime for some time. In June, he announced his mission to lose weight, saying that he was already down 65 pounds from three months prior. "I was on a path that leads straight to the graveyard," he said. "Eating for sport took its toll but it’s my fault and it’s on me to fix me. I owe it to myself and my family. I reached 363 pounds and I was shocked and scared. I busted my ass for the past 3 months, and I’m down to 298. Then a good friend got me to the right spot now I’m training hard. This is week one.”

