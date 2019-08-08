Kristaps Porzingis will make his return to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks on November 14, and Knicks fans are already counting down the days to welcome him back in classic New York fashion. Of course, this is assuming he's healthy enough to step on the court.

Porzingis missed all of last year as he recovered from an ACL injury, while the Knicks traded him to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., multiple future first round draft picks and a ton of cap space. While some fans are disappointed in the return for the former fourth overall pick, many others are glad that Porzingis is out of town, including Queens' own, Action Bronson.

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Bronson spoke about the state of the Knicks, and how he knew Porzingis wasn't cut out for the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.

“Nah, I wasn’t, I knew,” Bronson said when asked if he was ever on the 'KP bandwagon'. “Just, you could tell with certain guys they just don’t have it in ‘em. He didn’t have New York in him, man. I knew somebody that sold this brother weed, and from what I heard, he didn’t have it in ‘em.”

Helwani then brought up Porzingis' diva mentality, to which Action replied, "I could have told you that from his haircut, and just you know, the texture of his skin on his face; like baby skin. Like, you know he uses lots of products."

As for the trade package they received for KP and the current state of the Knicks, Bronson adds, “I’ve learned to embrace … the Knicks will be bad. It’s unfortunate, but I’m waiting to just explode with joy. You can’t have pleasure without so much pain. And when they are finally amazing, and they’re good, oh man, will I feel so good, finally.”

Check out the full episode below, the Porzingis talk start at around the 15:30 mark.