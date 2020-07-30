mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Action Bronson Drops Off Brand New Single "Latin Grammys"

Mitch Findlay
July 30, 2020 12:45
637 Views
40
2
2020 Loma Vista Recordings2020 Loma Vista Recordings
2020 Loma Vista Recordings

Latin Grammys
Action Bronson

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Action Bronson flexes his lyrical chops, not to mention his comedic ones, on brand new single "Latin Grammys."


Action Bronson's uniquely cartoonish and often hilarious brand of lyricism has placed him alongside the game's cleverest. Yet never does he sacrifice his signature grit, a quality enhanced by his ear for soulful and cinematic production. Today, Bronsolinio drops off his first single of the year with "Latin Grammys," wasting little time in drawing a chuckle. "I may not be able to touch my toes but I will still fuck these hoes," he declares, over a brassy sample. Later, he proclaims to "fly a plane better than Tom Cruise" and "drive cars like Dale Sr, with my feet up."

The track, which comes complete with a video highlighting Action's impressive body transformation, as he competes to secure the title for the "World's Strongest Man." Yet none of it matters if the bars aren't sharp, and luckily, Action's pen game remains in heavyweight shape. Those who have come to appreciate Bronson's music will likely enjoy "Latin Grammys," and rest assured there's more where that one came from. Do you want to hear a new album from hip-hop's self-declared renaissance man?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I fly the plane better than Tom Cruise
Drive cars like Dale Sr. with my feet up
Lotus pose like Shiva on the floor for the fight with my seat next to Jeter
I told that motherfucker roll the weed up, please

Action Bronson
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  2
  637
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Action Bronson latin grammys
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Action Bronson Drops Off Brand New Single "Latin Grammys"
40
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject