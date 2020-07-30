Action Bronson Drops Off Brand New Single "Latin Grammys"

Action Bronson's uniquely cartoonish and often hilarious brand of lyricism has placed him alongside the game's cleverest. Yet never does he sacrifice his signature grit, a quality enhanced by his ear for soulful and cinematic production. Today, Bronsolinio drops off his first single of the year with "Latin Grammys," wasting little time in drawing a chuckle. "I may not be able to touch my toes but I will still fuck these hoes," he declares, over a brassy sample. Later, he proclaims to "fly a plane better than Tom Cruise" and "drive cars like Dale Sr, with my feet up."

The track, which comes complete with a video highlighting Action's impressive body transformation, as he competes to secure the title for the "World's Strongest Man." Yet none of it matters if the bars aren't sharp, and luckily, Action's pen game remains in heavyweight shape. Those who have come to appreciate Bronson's music will likely enjoy "Latin Grammys," and rest assured there's more where that one came from. Do you want to hear a new album from hip-hop's self-declared renaissance man?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I fly the plane better than Tom Cruise

Drive cars like Dale Sr. with my feet up

Lotus pose like Shiva on the floor for the fight with my seat next to Jeter

I told that motherfucker roll the weed up, please