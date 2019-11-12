Congratulations are in order for Action Bronson! The New York native rapper posted a picture to Instagram of him holding his newborn baby in his arms. The caption on the photograph reads "A NEW CHAPTER OF LIFE." In the picture the new father looks down at his baby with loving eyes and an illuminated smile.

The debut photo of the new member of Bronson's family garnered comments from celebrities such as Chance The Rapper, A$AP Ferg, Fat Joe and Miguel. The comments section of the photograph are filled with warm wishes from fans sharing in the new dad's joy.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Two weeks ago, in October, Action shared a photograph of his very glowing and very pregnant "Indigenous Queen" on the gram, signifying that the new bundle of joy would soon be on the way. The black and white photo acted as an announcement for the upcoming birth of his newborn child.

Well, the baby is here, and now Action Bronson is embarking on a "new chapter" alongside his beautiful girlfriend. The "White Bronco" rapper is now blessed with a new child to love unconditionally, and from the looks of the picture he posted, he may already have fallen in love.

Congratulations to the new parents!