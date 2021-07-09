Action Bronson is a beloved artist and over the last couple of years, he has dedicated himself to getting healthy. After years of struggling with his weight, Bronson is now trimming down and looks a lot different than he used to. If you take just one look at his Instagram page, you can immediately tell that he is taking fitness extremely seriously and that he wants to become the best version of himself possible.

The rapper has always been a big fan of MMA, and now, he is living out a dream as a real-life character model of himself has made its way into the video game UFC 4. As Bronson explains in the IG post below, you can now download his character and play as him in the game.

"I’VE BEEN TRAINING FOR MONTHS FOR A VERY SPECIAL EVENT AND ITS FINALLY HERE," Bronson said. "I MAKE MY DEBUT IN THE @ufc #UFC4 VIDEO GAME TODAY IM READY FOR ALL CHALLENGERS I’LL NEVER TURN DOWN A FIGHT. I’VE TRAINED WITH KILLLLERS NOW IT’S TIME. HERE’S A LITTLE TASTE. YOU CAN DOWNLOAD AND PLAY AS ME RIGHT NOW."

In the YouTube clip down below, you can see Bronson's character in action, and as you can tell, the video game representation stays true to what Bronson looks like in the real world, even down to the tattoos. If you're a fan of the artist and you just so happen to own the game, perhaps now is the time to get over to your console and pick up the game again.