Action Bronson Announces New Album With "SubZero"

Two years since the release of Action Bronson's last album, Only For Dolphins, and he's preparing for the release of another aquatic-themed body of work. The rapper unveiled his last single, "SubZero" this afternoon, alongside a trippy, action-packed music video. The song is produced by his long-time collaborator The Alchemist who cooks up a groovy, jazz-inspired beat that offers Bronson all the room in the world to get off some outrageous flexes.

The new single was accompanied by the announcement of his forthcoming album, Cocodrill Turbo, due out on April 29th. "I first came up with this album while in the water. I’ve spent many lifetimes in the water. I’m just a water man. I was born in the water, I’m a water sign," he said in an announcement.

Cocodrill Turbo will boast appearances from Conway, Roc Marciano, and more with production coming from The Alchemist, Daringer, as well as Bronson himself.

Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Young Baklava signing off

Drink fluid out your spinal cord

Come through same Jheri Curl that Lionel

Me and you, it’s like a lion versus a boar

Both eyes open, blasting iron through the door

