Action Bronson & The Alchemist Bring Heat On Their Collaborative Project "Lamb Over Rice"

Just weeks after he welcomed his newborn into the world, Action Bronson drops a new album with his friend and longtime collaborator The Alchemist. The pair have joined forces in the past on a number of tracks along with their 2012 collaborative mixtape Rare Chandeliers, and they've returned with another fire project titled Lamb Over Rice.

"*LAMB OVER RICE* WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE," Action Bronson shared on Twitter weeks ago. He's been hyping this project on social media endlessly, sharing with the world that he just wants to inspire people to be their best selves. The Alchemist gave a bold declaration about the opening of Lamb Over Rice when he wrote on his Twitter, "The first verse u will hear on @ActionBronson Lamb Over Rice is a spiritual experience . #DMTri." Check it out and let us know if what they say about Lamb Over Rice is true.

Tracklist

1. Dmtri

2. Sven

3. Tear Away Shorts

4. Accoutrements

5. Descendant of the Stars

6. Just the Way It Is

7. Arnold & Danny