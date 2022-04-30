Action Bronson & Conway The Machine Flex Their Lyrical Wit On "Tongpo"

38-year-old Action Bronson has been putting in work consistently, and his fans have noticed. On his most recent project, Cocodrillo Turbo, the New York native linked up with friends like Hologram, Meyhem Lauren, Roc Marciano, and Yung Mehico to create a masterpiece.

On our personal favourite title, "Tongpo," AB tapped Conway the Machine to spit alongside him overtop of a surfer's paradise-type beat, which will certainly sound great blasting out your car window this summer.

"I don't think them n*ggas fully grasp it (Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom) / I feel like Cuomo, I see t*tties, I'm like, "Let me grab it" (Come here) / Didn't I say I'm not a pervert? I'm just half Italian / Ayy, why y'all laughin', n*gga?" the former Griselda artist raps on his verse.

Have you streamed all of Cocodrillo Turbo yet? If yes, share your thoughts on the project below, and if not, you can check it out here.

