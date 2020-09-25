mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Action Bronson & Alchemist Make Magic On "Sergio"

Mitch Findlay
September 25, 2020 16:21
117 Views
20
0
2020 Loma Vista Recordings2020 Loma Vista Recordings
2020 Loma Vista Recordings

Sergio
Action Bronson
Produced by Alchemist

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Action Bronson eats a bag of mushrooms and still dazzles while driving the stick shift on the Alchemist-produced "Sergio."


In the mind of Action Bronson, there's a perfectly logical explanation as to why his new album is designed Only For DolphinsYet for the rest of us, there remains plenty to unpack all the same, even if we're not exactly the target audience. How can us earthly beings resist the pairing of Bronsolinio and Alchemist, who seem to complement each other as effectively as cumin and chili powder? Connecting for one of the project's tracks, "Sergio," Bronson takes to Al's laid back and delightfully vintage production with a free-flowing lyrical onslaught. 

"Ride with two pumps like Michael Chang shoes," he raps, in the first of two verses. "'Til I see angels, I see the world from all angles, and from a thin thread, my soul dangles just like a mango." While his energy suggests that he's relaxing with his feet up, the victorious beat evokes the image of Bronson bursting through the finish line tape in extreme slow motion. "I'm high and twisted, some would say divine and mystic, cause I can eat a bag of mushrooms and still drive the stick shift," he boasts, in one of the year's most impressive flexes. Be sure to check out "Sergio" now, and show some love to the tried-and-true combination of Alchemist and Action Bronson. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

The slightest thought of me inspires vision 
And puts a smile on the face of a man that knows he 'bout to die in prison 
I'm high and twisted, some would say divine and mystic
'Cause I can eat a bag of mushrooms and still drive the stick shift

Action Bronson
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  117
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Action Bronson Alchemist only for dolphins
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Action Bronson & Alchemist Make Magic On "Sergio"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject