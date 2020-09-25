Action Bronson & Alchemist Make Magic On "Sergio"

In the mind of Action Bronson, there's a perfectly logical explanation as to why his new album is designed Only For Dolphins. Yet for the rest of us, there remains plenty to unpack all the same, even if we're not exactly the target audience. How can us earthly beings resist the pairing of Bronsolinio and Alchemist, who seem to complement each other as effectively as cumin and chili powder? Connecting for one of the project's tracks, "Sergio," Bronson takes to Al's laid back and delightfully vintage production with a free-flowing lyrical onslaught.

"Ride with two pumps like Michael Chang shoes," he raps, in the first of two verses. "'Til I see angels, I see the world from all angles, and from a thin thread, my soul dangles just like a mango." While his energy suggests that he's relaxing with his feet up, the victorious beat evokes the image of Bronson bursting through the finish line tape in extreme slow motion. "I'm high and twisted, some would say divine and mystic, cause I can eat a bag of mushrooms and still drive the stick shift," he boasts, in one of the year's most impressive flexes. Be sure to check out "Sergio" now, and show some love to the tried-and-true combination of Alchemist and Action Bronson.

