A.CHAL Is Feeling Himself On Dope New Single "High Horse"

Peruvian singer-songwriter A.CHAL has been making a huge impression on fans thanks to his mixture of styles that brings hip-hop, r&b, and pop music together. Each new song has a distinct style to it and this is ultimately what has allowed A.CHAL to thrive in such a manner. He has steadily been dropping some new songs and on Friday, he delivered a brand new effort called "High Horse."

This track has a simple yet effective trap beat to it all while A.CHAL offers up playful flows and a ton of braggadocios lyrics. From his wealth to his status, and even to the women he attracts, A.CHAL has plenty of things to pop off about. The topics expressed in the song have certainly been done before although you can't help but feel like his voice is unique enough to carry him further.

You can stream the new song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

In case anybody gon' violate

Drippin', drippin' like the shit Tapatío

I make that ass clap, Rosalía

Baby girl know how to sing like Aaliyah

I send her back in a Lyft in a Kia