Ace Hood Stays "Confident" On His "Mr. Hood" Single

Florida native Ace Hood is letting you know that he's full of confidence on his latest boastful single. The 31-year-old rapper dropped "Confident" early Friday (March 13) morning with an accompanying music video that, for the most part, only features him as his spits his bars to the camera. Just last month Ace tied the knot with his now-wife Shelah Marie, so he certainly has much to be confident about.

The rapper has been dropping hints about his forthcoming project Mr. Hood, but as of yet he's only told fans that the album is "on the way." If "Confident" is a taste of what to expect, Ace Hood is cooking up something special. He has shared that Mr. Hood will surface sometime in 2020, so we'll keep you updated as more information is released. In the meantime, watch the video for "Confident" and let us know what you think of Mr. Hood's latest effort.

Quotable Lyrics

They say that boy looking godly

You can feel the energy regardless who you be

You stand in my presence

I speak the truth in my lessons

I keep it true to the essence