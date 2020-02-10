It's official! After proposing last year to his longtime girlfriend, meditation influencer Shelah Marie, rapper Ace Hood finally sealed the deal by marrying his wellness guru wifey in Miami a few days ago.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for BET

The photos he shared on Instagram paint the picture of a ceremony straight out of a fairytale. The memories were captured by photographer Kareem Virgo, which include shots of both Ace and Shelah looking at one another as if they're the only two people alive, in addition to pre and post-wedding flicks of their whole family enjoying the event overall. The official wedding date was on Friday (February 7), for which the bride wore white and Ace showed up suited in a Mandarin-collared burgundy suit with gold detailing that matched the bridesmaids dresses and the blazers worn by his groomsmen. The night ended with a party bus turn-up and a reception that saw Shelah getting down on the dance floor with a performance choreographed specifically for her man. Hopefully our invite doesn't get lost in the mail for the renewal ceremony!

Take a look at more photos from the wedding of Ace Hood and Shelah Marie below: