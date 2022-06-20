mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ace Hood Serves Up New Single "Energy"

Aron A.
June 20, 2022 11:39
Ace Hood is back with his latest single, "Energy."


Ace Hood has been a source of motivation through his catalog. And this year, he's taking his career to new heights. He's recently gone independent and dropped off M.I.N.D. earlier this year, which he described as the first part of a new series titled, A Hero's Journey. And while he's only a few months removed from his last project, he's already unloading new music to hold fans down with in the coming months.

Over the weekend, Ace Hood dropped off his latest single, "Energy," and it's a record for his day-one fans. Ace flexes his lyrical dexterity on the record over head-spinning production. It's a head-bopping banger but its also a record that speaks towards remaining positive no matter the circumstances.

The latest from Ace Hood is expected to appear on his forthcoming project, Body.

Quotable Lyrics
Young man fresh from the jump back
Energy feel like contact, it's that pack
Hit 'em up, double right back
Still dope dealing on wax, n***a back don't crack

Ace Hood
SONGS Ace Hood Serves Up New Single "Energy"
