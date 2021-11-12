Ace Hood Raps About Letting His “Little Light” Shine On Hot New Track

On his first release since 2020, Ace Hood is letting his “Little Light” shine. The track’s catchy chorus sees the 33-year-old rap about making it through the roughest seasons of his life, but still coming out “divine,” words that are sure to be stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

Last year, the recording artist dropped off Mr. Hood, which saw him collaborate with the likes of Slim Diesel, Alexdynamix, O.Z., and Jacquees, while carrying 11 other tracks by himself. His newest song also sees the Florida native roll solo, cementing his status as a long-standing legend in the rap game.

Several fans who have listened to the song on YouTube have praised Hood’s work, writing things like “how do people under appreciate this man time and time again? He’s been killing shit literally since he came out 14 years ago” and “man, Ace, you did it again!!! Switched the style, flipped the flow, and still killing it with pure knowledge. Loving this vibe.”

If you haven’t had a chance to stream “Little Light” quite yet, you can check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics:

This little light of mine, I'm gon' let it shine (Let it shine)

I went through the roughest storm and I came out divine (Out divine)

Universe is something better I could not decline

How you doing mister Hood, I've been doing...