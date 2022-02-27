mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ace Hood Prays For Those That Are "At War"

Taiyo Coates
February 27, 2022 10:37
At War
Ace Hood

Ace Hood is back and in a different mode.


Ace Hood's newest album M.I.N.D., which stands for Memories Inside Never Die, explicates all of the work that Ace Hood has been doing on himself in recent years. The direction of the project is noted from the jump, as "At War" serves as the first full song after the intro piece. Hood sounds hungry, dedicated, and devoted to his new lifestyle, while also understanding his shortcomings and how he exists within the system.

The first minute of "At War" is Ace Hood speaking on his surroundings, Black America in historical and current context, the worldwide trauma we as Black people endure, etc. There's an awareness in his delivery that lends to the subject matter, else it would come off as shallow and gimmicky, as these topics can easily fall to redundancy.

Ace Hood also made sure to evolve his sound with the times. "At War" doesn't sound at all dated, fitting into Hip Hop's current mainstream schema.

Listen to "At War" below:

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't gon lie, before I start, this sh*t here too traumatic,
So many people gone in seconds from this COVID action,
And these days, I'm feeling lower than my normal fashion,
If I'm not aligning with my purpose, I'm not fully happy

