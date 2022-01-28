Ace Hood Is Basking In "Glory," Announces New EP Coming Next Month

Ace Hood's first single of 2022 has arrived, along with exciting news of his next EP – M.I.N.D. (Memories Inside Never Die) – dropping on February 25th via Hood Nation/EMPIRE.

"Glory," which was produced by Olivier Bassil and MakeTheNoises and engineered by Holla Fame, "finds Ace reflecting on the great many obstacles and expectations that stood in the way of the success he was able to achieve, as well as the impediments standing between the Black community and an equitable future."

"The blacker the berry, you know ain't no sort of compassion / Had to study their tactics / We living gods, and they trying to bury our magic / In a devilish fashion," the 33-year-old raps, assuring listeners that any of their obstacles can be overcome with focus and dedication, which he aims to inspire in others.

When teasing what's to come on the new project, Ace shared, "I am in a space where I'm creating the best music of my life."

Stream "Glory" below, and let us know what your favourite bars from the Florida native's new single are in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't no more doubtin' my greatness

Look adversity dead in they faces

Went through all them emotion, no phases

Hit the gym for some modifications