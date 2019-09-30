Ace Hood & The Crew Go All In With Deuce Seven On "Casino"

"Let's warm-up, shall we?" captions Ace Hood, in the announcement for his new single "Casino." With the promise of greater tidings on the horizon, Ace has officially emerged to set the stage with a drop featuring his homeboys O.Z. and Alex Dynamix. Off the bat, "Casino" begins with a familiar guitar arpeggio, finger-picked over uptempo percussion; there's something melancholic about the progression, despite the relatively celebratory subject matter. The vibe is evocative of Gunna and Lil Baby's collaborative work, and all three parties acquaint themselves well, as has come to be expected by Ace the mixtape diety.

While there's something slightly lo-fi about the track's engineering, it may very well point to an upcoming mixtape from the Florida fan-favorite, especially if his "Warm-Up" comments are to be believed. While some took to Soundcloud to voice desires for an Ace Hood solo version, others were quick to point to O.Z. as the standout contributor, signifying "Casino" as a well-rounded posse cut. What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics

Life is monopoly find you some property

We heard them stories and prophecies

I don't let none of it bother me

These n***as tired of me