Ace Hood & Killer Mike Strive For "Greatness" On "M.I.N.D"

Over 10 years in the game, and Ace Hood still sounds as hungry as ever when he touches the mic. The rapper's gone through a transformation over the years since departing from We The Best but it hasn't compromised his penmanship at all. However, he does sound even more focused these days and that's especially evident in his latest project, M.I.N.D.

"Greatness" is among the highlights of the project, showing Ace Hood and Killer Mike swap bars over soulful production. Ace Hood slides through with a verse that depicts his resilience through the years, and the journey that's brought him to where he is today, both musically and spiritually. Killer Mike extends a similar sentiment, reflecting on socioeconomic circumstances that led to a path of doing anything as a means to survive.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Slingin' coke, college dropout, and overeducated

But that don't matter when you broke and undercompensated

The world'll laugh at you, shame on you and embarrass you

And the police'll do it too while they harassing you

