The loved ones of LaKevia Jackson are inching closer toward justice. According to The Shade Room, a man accused of shooting Young Thug's baby mama during a bowling alley altercation last month has been taken into custody, with further details surrounding the fatal incident finally being revealed to the public.

"This was a relentless investigation in which we worked through the night and into the next day in trying to gather all the facts and circumstances regarding the investigation," Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, APD's Homicide Commander said in a statement late on Thursday evening.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Reports confirm that Jackson visited Metro Fun Center in southwest Atlanta in celebration of a friend's birthday. At the same time, a man named Joshua Fleetwood was there on a date and placed in an adjacent lane to the late woman and her group.

At the bowling alley on March 17th, an argument began. "As depicted on video, they got in an argument over a bowling ball," Woolfolk explained. "They were on adjacent lanes when they were bowling and that argument escalated."

"At no point were there any weapons inside the location. At no point did anyone come there with the attention of hurting anyone or firing at anyone."

Investigators have shared that minutes before 11 PM local time, two women agreed to fight, but before that could happen guns were retired and shots were fired, hitting Jackson multiple times before she succumbed to her injuries.

25-year-old Fleetwood has reportedly been charged with "felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon." It's been noted that this isn't the young man's first offence – he was arrested 16 times before Jackson's death.

The alleged shooter is said to have waived his first court appearance, which was due for Friday morning. Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on the ongoing case.

