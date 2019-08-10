There have been a few big scandals this year but none of them might be as a big as Jeffrey Epstein's case. The billionaire with very strong ties was accused of heinous sex crimes earlier this year resulting in his arrest. Although he was already on the registered sex offenders list, he was accused of drug trafficking and sexually abusing underage girls in New York and Florida. As the case developed, more turns and twists occurred with every piece of detail reported by the media. Now, it's being reported that the disgraced financier is now dead.



Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images

ABC received confirmation from jail officials that Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell from an apparent suicide. Epstein was found hanging in his cell this morning. The thing is Epstein has been on strict suicide watch for a few weeks after another suicide attempt last month after he was found in his cell with injuries on his neck. It's unclear how he would've managed to have anything to hang himself if he was under supervision because of fear that he would end his own life.

His suicide comes just a day after new information on his case emerged, exposing some high profile names that were among his inner circle. Among them were Prince Andrews, the son of Queen Elizabeth, as well as New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and former US Sen. George Mitchell.