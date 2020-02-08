Abra Cadabra Returns Strong With "Superstar"

Abra Cadabra has been a personal favorite over the past few years. The release of "Robbery" and his subsequent remix including Krept & Konan was one of the early examples of UK drill before the term was really even coined. Since then, he's continued to release more and more music, making appearances on huge records and building the anticipation for a new project which will be arriving sooner than you think.

To kick off the campaign for his forthcoming project, LOL: Love Or Lust?, the rapper released the visuals for his new single, "Superstar." Abra Cadabra readies for international stardom with this one. The melodies are polished, ready for the radio but his tough exterior doesn't crack. It's a track for the ladies but that doesn't mean that the fellas won't be rocking out to it either.

Peep the song below. Love Or Lust drops on Valentine's Day.

Quotable Lyrics

I just wanna fuck, nothin' serious

Love's a strong word and I fear it

When we fuckin', you gon' fuck me with your heart in this

She said she just want the dick, periodt