Abra Cadabra Officially Releases Debut Album "Product Of My Environment"

December 05, 2020 12:56
Product Of My Environment
Abra Cadabra

The long-awaited debut album from Abra Cadabra has finally arrived ft. Kept & Konan, D-Block Europe's Young Adz & Dirtbike LB & more.


It's been a few years since Abra Cadabra emerged onto the scene. The release of "Robbery" and its subsequent remix put many people on notice but in the years that followed, he seemingly lost some of that momentum with a lack of consistent releases. But something happened in the past two years, specifically. He's been in go mode and has been dropping some of the best music of his career. And though it's come packed arrived packaged as EPS and singles, he finally emerged with his debut album, Product Of My Environment. Stacked with fourteen songs, the Tottenham rapper enlists the likes of Krept & Konan, D-Block Europe's Young Adz & Dirtbike LB, Kush and Dappy to bring the project to life.

Check out Abra Cadabra's new album below. 

