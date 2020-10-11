Abra Cadabra Joins OFB Bandokay & Double L'z On "BLM"

Black Lives Matter witnessed a second uprising this year in the wake of George Floyd's death. Around the same time, news of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor's death propelled BLM to catch a second wind in the mainstream media and suddenly, everyone across the world was reflecting on the systemic oppression and anti-Black racism embedded into our society.

All the way in the UK, protests took place in the streets demanding justice and an end to systemic oppression. OFB members Bandokay and Double Lz spoke on this issue on their latest track, "BLM" ft. Abra Cadabra. The song reportedly makes history as it samples Coldplay's "Trouble" making the three rappers the second to ever get sample clearance from the UK band, according to Voice Online. Coldplay later tweeted the single out, saying that all proceeds from the single will be donated to Broadwater Farm Community Centre and Juvenis.

Quotable Lyrics

Go all in, got rum pouring, that's for the ones that are fallen

When I wake up in the morning, I'm lookin' at my DMS, fans saying I'm awesome

We're keepin' it going, we don't know about forfeit

Little bros listen whenever I'm talking