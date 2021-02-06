Abra Cadabra Joins Miss LaFamilia On "Dumb Flex (Remix)"

Abra Cadabra has been grinding for a few years now and it's nice to finally see the UK rapper getting the recognition he rightfully deserves. His profile keeps growing with each and every release. Miss Lafamilia has been riding high off of the release of her drill single, "Dumb Flex." Now, she enlists Abra Cadabra for the remix who delivers a boastful verse that perfectly fits the record. The song was released along with a visual that showcases Miss Lafamilia and Abra Cadabra, along with their crews, chilling in a fancy lounge.

Abra Cadabra came through recently with an appearance on Charlie Sloth's "Get It" alongside Gunna and Kelvyn Colt. Prior to that, Abra released his debut project, Product Of My Environment. Peep the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

She want a bad man

I want a bad gyal too,

She heard I sing bad man tunes

Now she saying wait 'til I get my hands on you