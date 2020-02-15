Abra Cadabra Drops Valentine's Day Vibes On "LOL: Love Or Lust?"

Abra Cadabra is back with his latest EP, LOL: Love Or Lust? just in time for Valentine's Day. With five tracks in total, the rapper enlists the likes of Odeal and Kush for some assistance. Abra Cadabra can easily be categorized under the umbrella of UK drill but you wouldn't be able to tell that based on this EP. LOL: Love Or Lust thrives off of the afroswing sound that's currently dominating in the UK right now. He dabbles with more dancehall and afrobeat melodies and rhythms while still honing in on the hip-hop element.

Perhaps this is just a warm-up before Abra drops off a full-length project.

Peep the project's tracklist below.