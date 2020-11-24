Abra Cadabra Drops Off New Banger "Show Me"

It's been a hella productive year for Abra Cadabra. The UK rapper has been one to watch over the past few years, though it feels like he was never able to fully grasp the momentum. That is, until the past year. He kicked off this year on a high note with the release of LOL: Love Or Lust? and has been steadily unleashing banger after banger including "On Deck" and it's a subsequent remix with OFB.

Through his guttural vocals and intense production that backs him, he finds a soft spot for more commercially-friendly offerings such as his latest release, "Show Me." The rapper's latest offering is an upbeat banger that has him flowing with high-energy.

The latest single is off of his forthcoming project, Product Of My Environment.

Quotable Lyrics

We coulda shot 20 man last year,

If I hit you in your chest, you pussy you're dropping

Beside drill, I'm doing good in music

I know they counted on badman flopping

