mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Abra Cadabra Drops Off New Banger "Show Me"

Aron A.
November 23, 2020 20:29
40 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Show Me
Abra Cadabra

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

UK's Abra Cadabra drops a fun banger off of his forthcoming project, "Product Of My Environment."


It's been a hella productive year for Abra Cadabra. The UK rapper has been one to watch over the past few years, though it feels like he was never able to fully grasp the momentum. That is, until the past year. He kicked off this year on a high note with the release of LOL: Love Or Lust? and has been steadily unleashing banger after banger including "On Deck" and it's a subsequent remix with OFB.

Through his guttural vocals and intense production that backs him, he finds a soft spot for more commercially-friendly offerings such as his latest release, "Show Me." The rapper's latest offering is an upbeat banger that has him flowing with high-energy.

The latest single is off of his forthcoming project, Product Of My Environment.

Quotable Lyrics
We coulda shot 20 man last year,
If I hit you in your chest, you pussy you're dropping
Beside drill, I'm doing good in music
I know they counted on badman flopping

Abra Cadabra
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  40
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Abra Cadabra
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Abra Cadabra Drops Off New Banger "Show Me"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject