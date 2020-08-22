mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Abra Cadabra Delivers Massive OFB Remix Of "On Deck"

Aron A.
August 22, 2020 16:06
On Deck (Remix)
Abra Cadabra Feat. RV, Kush, Double Lz, Bandokay, Lowkey & Dezzie

Abra Cadabra enlists OFB members RV, Kush, Double Lz, Bandokay & more for the massive "On Deck" remix.


Abra Cadabra hit the ground running in 2020. The rapper's career has been slow-burning over the years but it finally feels like an album might be officially on the way. The UK rapper unleashed LOL: Love Or Lust? earlier this year followed by a slew of tracks such as the "Cadabra Freestyle" and most recently, "On Deck." As the song continues to gain buzz, Abra Cadabra recruited a handful of members from he OFB crew to breathe new life into the song.

Kush, RV, Double Lz, Bandokay, Dezzie, and Lowkey provide additional verses for the massive remix for Abra Cadabra's "On Deck." As each artist deliver high-energy drill verses detailing the nefarious lifestyle they lead, Abra Cadabra simply holds it down on hook duties for the remix.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Alacazam when the caliber bangs
Chillin' on the Ls like death row
Pull up on dem and let go
Five seconds gone, you can still hear the echo

Abra Cadabra RV Kush Double Lz Bandokay Lowkey Dezzie
