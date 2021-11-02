mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Abra Cadabra & Unknown T Redefine The "Double Tap" On New Single

Aron A.
November 01, 2021 20:58
Abra Cadabra and Unknown T join forces on "Double Tap."


Abra Cadabra has been showing out all year. After an impeccable run in 2020 which included the release of his debut album, Product Of My Environment, he came through swinging at the top of the year with Mixed Emotions EP. Since then, he's continued to drop off a slew of bangers. 

This week, the rapper connected with fellow trailblazer in the UK drills cene Unknown T for their new single, "Double Tap." The two rappers connect over Jackiee and Rxckson + Rash's blistering production with high energy and menacing delivery.

Unknown T has been quite busy, as well, this year. Along with the slew of guest appearances he's made, he also blessed fans with his debut album Adolescence.

Check out the new single from Abra Cadabra and Unknown T below.

Quotable Lyrics
We got that drop, so the opp got pre-rolled
Whoosh, weren't me, I don't know, that's the G code
Baby girl, whine up, yeah, that's my freak-oh
Bumper come big like my ego

