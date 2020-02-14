Abra Cadabra & Odeal Serve Up A Bedroom Banger With "On & On"

Abra Cadabra has been one of the early archetypes of UK drill but he definitely hasn't limited himself to it. "Robbery" became a massive hit but he kept lowkey since. However, over the years, he's shown that he's able to dabble into dancehall, afroswing, and more with his latest single, "On & On" only reinforcing that. The rapper teams up with Odeal for a smooth, bass-heavy afroswing single that arrives just in time for your Valentine's Day playlist. Seriously, if you need a little romantic vibe for tomorrow, consider throwing this on.

Abra Cadabra's new single is the latest and final offering from his forthcoming EP, LOL: Love Or Lust which is due out later tonight. The project includes the previously released single, "Superstar."

Check his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell me what you feel like

I can make you feel nice

I'mma fuck you in the club floor

Sure you like a real guy

I can make you feel right

You gon' keep asking for me