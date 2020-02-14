mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Abra Cadabra & Odeal Serve Up A Bedroom Banger With "On & On"

Aron A.
February 13, 2020 20:53
On & On
Abra Cadabra Feat. Odeal

"Love Or Lust," the new EP by Abra Cadabra, drops tonight.


Abra Cadabra has been one of the early archetypes of UK drill but he definitely hasn't limited himself to it. "Robbery" became a massive hit but he kept lowkey since. However, over the years, he's shown that he's able to dabble into dancehall, afroswing, and more with his latest single, "On & On" only reinforcing that. The rapper teams up with Odeal for a smooth, bass-heavy afroswing single that arrives just in time for your Valentine's Day playlist. Seriously, if you need a little romantic vibe for tomorrow, consider throwing this on.

Abra Cadabra's new single is the latest and final offering from his forthcoming EP, LOL: Love Or Lust which is due out later tonight. The project includes the previously released single, "Superstar."

Check his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Tell me what you feel like
I can make you feel nice
I'mma fuck you in the club floor
Sure you like a real guy
I can make you feel right
You gon' keep asking for me

