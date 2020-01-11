Kevin Feige, the chief creative officer of Marvel, has been talking a lot about the future of the fictional world and the many heroes and villains that reside in it. We recently posted that Shang-Chi will have a 98% Asian cast and how Doctor Strange will have a new character. The latest on what's to come from Marvel will most likely be a new series on ABC since Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D is coming to an end.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

“We love our partners at Marvel and we’re sad to see [Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D] go, it’s been a big part of our history," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told Deadline. "We’re looking forward to working with Kevin Feige and we’re at the very beginning of conversations with him now about what a Marvel and ABC show might look like. Right now, Marvel’s focus has been on Disney+, as it should be."

While Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D sees its final days, the network ensures that the next project will arrive in due time as the network as always envisioned "at least one Marvel property on air on the broadcast network at any given time." Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg previously developed a show with ABC, only time will tell if it finally comes to light.