Abby Jasmine Delivers Deluxe Edition Of "Who Cares?"

Abby Jasmine wants you to know she's not like these other industry girls.

The Staten Island native made this much clear back in April when she first released her sophomore tape Who Cares? with the video for "Coneheads," which took aim at the toxicity inherent in the music industry.

"Who Cares? has a double meaning to me. On one hand, Who Cares? is about this industry sh*t — let me just make some music,” the singer told Hypebeast in April. “And on the other hand, who cares about what other people think? Who cares about what I’m saying as a person? Sometimes it’s easy to feel small, so it’s also a question of who’s listening. Really though, you can take it however you want. I shouldn’t be the one to explain it. You should listen to the music, and draw your own meaning from it."

The singer invites fans to draw their own meanings on four more tracks tacked on to the deluxe re-release, including an excellent Smoke DZA verse.

Stream the deluxe edition of Who Cares? below.

Tracklist

1. Twenty/Twenty

2. Stay With Me

3. On God

4. Do Better (feat. Kash Juliano)

5. Poland Springs

6. Coneheads

7. Artificial Lover

8. Groovy (feat. Guapdad 4000)

9. Chevy

10. Cold (Interlude)

11. Like Me

12. First Day Out (feat. Smoke DZA)

13. Stuck On You