It's difficult to keep up with Nick Cannon and his offspring these days. Just weeks after turning up in Guam with his pregnant partner Brittany Bell, the media mogul's other pregnant partner, Abby De La Rosa, spoke out about her open relationship with the star. During an interview with host Shan Boodram on the Lovers and Friends podcast, the 31-year old mom to be explained, "Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn't mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth."

She continued on, sharing "I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood. When it comes to being a mom, I don't think I've even scratched the surface." Abby also says that her open relationship with Nick and his partners doesn't not impact her motherhood at all. "Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them," she shared.

Abby's post comes on the heels of the Love Don't Cost A Thing star buying her a house to celebrate the arrival of their new bundle of joy. The former DJ, who already has twins Zillion and Zion with Nick, posted, "Here’s to beautiful new beginnings. I’m so grateful - Thank you Dad - Zion & Zillion." Nick followed it up with a sweet response to her post, sharing, "You are more than welcome!! It’s the least I can do, Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!! BEAUTIFUL New Beginnings!"

While chatting with Shan Boodram, Abby revealed that despite her current situation, she does see monogamy for her in the future. "I think I see monogamy for myself down the line, and this won't get me there. But I love where I'm at, at this very moment. It's just not my forever."

Abby is expecting to give birth to her third child with Nick Cannon, his 10th, this Fall.