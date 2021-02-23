It's not every day that Ab-Soul makes the news cycle, as the beloved TDE lyricist has opted to keep things almost clinically low-key. So much so that the only news fans have received about his follow-up to 2016's Do What Thou Wilt is that it does, in fact, exist. That's not to say he hasn't kept the ball rolling with a few features, but for the most part, Soul's whereabouts have been appropriately mysterious. One thing is certain, however -- the rapper is currently in the midst of celebrating his thirty-fourth birthday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

In typical Soulo fashion, he has remained relatively quiet, fielding plenty of birthday love from afar as the social media messages roll in. His label's Twitter page did offer up a tribute to the rapper, writing "Happy Born Day @abdashsoul, Everybody comment some of your favorite Soul moments." Naturally, the people acquiesced, sharing clips of their favorite verses spanning across the Carson emcee's epic career.

While Ab-Soul devotees are indeed in the midst of a musical drought, it never hurts to revisit some of his earlier works, be it Control System, These Days, or the aforementioned Do What Thou Wilt. Given that it's entirely unclear as to when the birthday boy will return to the fold with another body of work, all we can really do is cross our fingers. That, and wish him nothing but positive cheer as he celebrates another year of life. Happy birthday Soulo!