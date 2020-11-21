mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ab-Soul Returns With Kembe X & ICECOLDBISHOP On "Back At It"

Aron A.
November 21, 2020 11:42
140 Views
51
2
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Back At it
Kembe X Feat. Ab-Soul & ICECOLDBISHOP

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kembe X teams up with Ab-Soul and ICECOLDBISHOP for his latest single.


Kembe X has been quietly delivering heat all year round. The rapper's 2019 offering, I Was Depressed Until I Made This arrived in the fall and he kept his foot on the pedal ever since. This week, he returned with an eerie new banger alongside Ab-Soul and ICECOLDBISHOP on "Back At It." Ab-Soul kicks things off with a drug-fueled verse before Kembe X and ICECOLDBISHOP turn the energy up, contrasting the Black Lip Bastard's laid back flow at the beginning.

Ab-Soul has been a bit more active in the past few weeks than at any point throughout the year. This marks his second collaborative effort in the span of a week, previously connecting with Russ for their tribute to BET's Rap City.

Peep Kembe X's latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics
I saw a target and hit it
Every bar is acidic
Way before I did acid
I found the apple and bit it
Just 'cause they said it's forbidden
That's what made it attractive
I had to earn a livin'
Not a urn with my ashes, my n***a

Kembe X
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  1
  2
  140
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Kembe X Ab-Soul ICECOLDBISHOP
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ab-Soul Returns With Kembe X & ICECOLDBISHOP On "Back At It"
51
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject