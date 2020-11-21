Ab-Soul Returns With Kembe X & ICECOLDBISHOP On "Back At It"

Kembe X has been quietly delivering heat all year round. The rapper's 2019 offering, I Was Depressed Until I Made This arrived in the fall and he kept his foot on the pedal ever since. This week, he returned with an eerie new banger alongside Ab-Soul and ICECOLDBISHOP on "Back At It." Ab-Soul kicks things off with a drug-fueled verse before Kembe X and ICECOLDBISHOP turn the energy up, contrasting the Black Lip Bastard's laid back flow at the beginning.

Ab-Soul has been a bit more active in the past few weeks than at any point throughout the year. This marks his second collaborative effort in the span of a week, previously connecting with Russ for their tribute to BET's Rap City.

Peep Kembe X's latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics

I saw a target and hit it

Every bar is acidic

Way before I did acid

I found the apple and bit it

Just 'cause they said it's forbidden

That's what made it attractive

I had to earn a livin'

Not a urn with my ashes, my n***a