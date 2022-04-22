Ab-Soul Returns With "Hollandaise" Single

Top Dawg Entertainment is poised to have one helluva year. We recently received ScHoolboy Q's "Soccer Dad" single, Kendrick Lamar shared that his next albumMr. Morale & The Big Stepperswill arrive in May, and now, Ab-Soul is sharing his first solo single since "Dangerookipawaa Freestyle" two years ago. The Carson, Calif., rapper is one of the most respected artists in the game and fans have been eagerly awaiting new tunes from the TDE standout.

On Friday (April 22), Ab-Soul added his name to the list of new releases with "Hollandaise." The track arrives just a week before the rapper is set to take to the stage for The Smoker's Club festival where he'll be performing along with acts including Kid Cudi, Lupe Fiasco, Wiz Khalifa, Danny Brown, Rico Nasty, Erica Banks, Reason, and many more.

This one is a groove that Ab-Soul fans will sink their teeth into, so stream "Hollandaise" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Get up off your ass, go and get some cash, show 'em you mean business

Go above and beyond, evolve, these n*ggas so primitive

Left the murder scene, ain't leave no witnesses

My name must be Abraham Lincoln, b*tch, I'm innocent

Life is too short, you should be gettin' it