Ab-Soul Recruited Black Hippy For "Black Lip Bastard (Remix)"

Aron A.
May 11, 2022 16:48
Black Lip Bastard (Remix)
Ab-Soul Feat. Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q & Jay Rock

Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Ab-Soul's "Control System" with "Black Lip Bastard (Remix)" ft. Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q and Jay Rock.


On Friday, we'll be releasing the final release from Kendrick Lamar on Top Dawg Entertainment. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers will complete Kendrick's tenure with the label, marking the end of an era that began with the almighty Black Hippy quartet. And while there seems like absolutely no hope that a Black Hippy album will arrive, there's a collection of songs that fans hold near and dear to their hearts.

Today marks 10 years since Ab-Soul unveiled Control System. To commemorate the occasion, we brought back one of the many highlights of the project, "Black Lip Bastard (Remix)." Produced by Willie B, the four rappers allow their individual styles to form in harmony with one another over the course of the record. Kendrick takes the lead, setting the tone with an effortless performance before Ab-Soul follows with mind-bending bars. Q follows but it's Jay Rock who comes through with a monstrous 16 and emerges the MVP on the cut.

Revisit the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Mama taught you better, never clash with a giant
Unless you David, remember, my n***a, I'm not Goliath
Feel the wrath of this titan
Hit some water, call it Poseidon
Wig out, then hit your ass with a trident

