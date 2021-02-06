mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ab-Soul Links With Louis King On "Anybody" Ft. Fana Hues

Aron A.
February 06, 2021
It's been nearly five years since the release of Ab-Soul's last studio album, Do What Thou Wilt. There have been rumors that the TDE wordsmith would be dropping this year but if we're being real, we hear that every year. However, it seems like the post-pandemic world will be filled with tons of new music from TDE. 

We haven't heard from Ab-Soul in a few months but this week, he returned with a new collaboration alongside Louis King and Fana Hues titled, "Anybody." Smooth, dreamy production serves as their canvas while Fana Hues' angelic vocals bring a euphoric feel to the hook. Meanwhile, Ab and Louis King flex their lyrical muscle while reflecting on the come up.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm still truly on point
Naturally on task
Creatin' history everyday and my name's Ab
The first two letters you learn, how could I be last?
My issue wasn't becomin' first, it's how to last

