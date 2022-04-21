Top Dawg Entertainment is getting active right before the summer hits. By now, you've heard that Kendrick Lamar will finally be releasing his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers under his new moniker, Oklama. However, other members of TDE have popped up with new music in recent times, including members of Black Hippy.



It looks like Ab-Soul will be the next member of TDE to bless us with new music. The rapper hit Instagram today with the announcement that his new single, "Hollandaise" is dropping this week. He shared a snippet of the smooth bop on his IG page which includes production from Kal Banx. The announcement of the new single arrives roughly two years since his last solo drop, "Dangerookipawaa Freestyle."

The new single strongly indicates that an album rollout is on the way. Last week, Top Dawg shared a short video of Soulo in the studio playing some new music, writing, "@souloho3 in the Stu getting ready… #TDE on the way."

Ab-Soul released his last studio album, Do What Thou Wilt in 2016.

The upcoming release from Ab-Soul will follow ScHoolboy Q's recently released single, "Soccer Dad." Hopefully, there's also some new music from Jay Rock that will follow Soulo's "Hollandaise."

Between new music from Q, Soulo, and Kendrick, it seems like Top Dawg Entertainment is gunning to have summer 2022 on lock this week.

Check out the new snippet from Ab-Soul below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.