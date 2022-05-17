After Keyshia Cole seemingly swore off Antonio Brown on her Instagram Story, the 33-year-old couldn't resist hopping on Instagram Live to get in one last word regarding the situation, and it was pretty harsh, to say the least.

In case you missed it, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver appeared to be in the midst of a fling with Cole following their collaboration on "Don't Leave" from his debut Paradigm project. Back in April, they made it seem as though the R&B star had gotten a tattoo dedicated to the athlete with a spicy clip, and this past weekend, the same video reappeared, although Brown's caption wasn't so nice.

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

"You Ain’t Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva' #FreeAgent #KeepPimpin," is what the father of five wrote back to the 40-year-old publicly declaring that she missed him. Cole later addressed her rumoured boo's caption on IG Live with her stylist, admitting that it was "harsh."

After taking more time to reflect, the "Heaven Sent" singer hopped on her story to vent about being disrespected, although her message was taken down after a few hours. "Yea I was big trippin," she penned.

"I have a 12-year-old. Like that type of disrespect for what... Nothing is worth that level of disrespect. Especially when [you] don't deserve it. Had so much love, respect, and admiration [for] you. Guess that wasn't mutual either."

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

As The Shade Room notes, it remains unclear if Brown saw Cole's message himself, but he did have a few words for her during his live stream earlier today. "Keyshia Cole... I'm a player, man. We don't want you, Keyshia," he said with the camera pointed away from his face.

"Stay off my d*ck, you heard? And all you people who just be with the back-and-forth – I don't go back, I go forward, man. Keyshia, don't play with me, play with your kids or play with your girlfriend if you sweet," the 33-year-old continued. "Whatever you got, you heard? But everything Tucci."

Check it out in the video below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.





