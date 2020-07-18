AB Grabs Rick Ross For The "Whole Lotta Money" Remix

Antonio Brown's foray into music has been interesting, to say the least. There aren't too many athletes that have been able to successfully transition into music, though in recent months, AB's evidently been looking and sounding like he's ready to get back on the field. His single, "Whole Lotta Money" arrived in the midst of a flurry of controversy that included sexual harassment allegations and legal troubles.

Even as he teases his return to the NFL, he's still trying to keep one foot in the rap game. He came through this weekend with the official remix of his first single with the help of Rick Ross. Rozay delivers big boss bars, as you'd expect, arguably saving the song after AB's lackluster performance.

Check out the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

New Ferrari a menace, broke n***as come get exposed

I should call me a dentist, front 20, just get 'em froze

Hunnid bands for the bitches, G5s, stay on your toes

What I spend on my lady that's what you worth for your shows