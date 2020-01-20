AB Carries His Team On His Shoulders On "Running On E"

Antonio Brown has been occupying himself these past few months with a passion project of his. Of course, this passion project comes in the form of his music career under the name AB. Brown has been working with his engineer, YDtheBest, to create some new tracks that have been bubbling on YouTube and social media. So far, Brown has released "Whole Lotta Money" and "Home From The N.O." His latest effort is called "Running On E" and featured YDtheBest on the hook.

In this track, YD brings a melodic autotuned hook while AB raps about money, women, and carrying his football teams on his back in order to win big games. The two seem to have good chemistry on the track as they trade hooks and verses. AB is promising a new project soon so be on the lookout for that.

Quotable Lyrics (YDtheBest):

Running on E ; brand new girl beside me

ahhh, fantasy, she trying to plot on me

ahh she want to see some shht she haven’t seen before

100 bands on the floor never satisfied she want more