AB & Sean Kingston Lament About Girl Trouble On "Bad Decisions"

Antonio Brown has had the last three months off from football and he has been making the most of that time off by exploring his musical side. Yes, that's right, Brown is now making music under the moniker AB and fans are curious to see what he can come up with. Brown has already dropped a few tracks in anticipation of his first album including "Whole Lotta Money" and "Running On E." His latest effort is something he has been teasing for a while.

Of course, I am talking about this brand new collab with Sean Kingston called "Bad Decisions." The track dropped on Soundcloud today and features a plucky guitar beat with smooth vocals from Kingston on the hook. Both Kingston and AB talk about their girl problems and how they're tired of the "Bad Decisions" that plague their romantic relationships. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sipping on that Hennessy

I know you missing me

Baby girl give me some distance

And forget everything that you mention