Most businesses reserve the right to refuse service to customers and tattoo artists often take advantage of that rule. There are plenty of tattooists who have no problem etching a bit of ink on any part of their patron's body, but there are some who go the ethical route and refuse to work on someone if they don't believe they are mentally well.

Aaron Carter, who has himself shared that he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and a multiple personality disorder, seemed to have all of his faculties together when he visited tattoo artist Herchell Carrasco, also known as RockRollG. Carrasco is a well-known artist with a celebrity clientele that includes Tekashi 6ix9ine. The tattoo artist reportedly finished up a bit of face ink for the rapper not long before he was taken into custody.

Recently, Carter revealed his brand new, large face tattoo that was inspired by Rihanna's 2013 GQ cover of the singer as Medusa from Greek folklore. Carter has been making headlines lately for his outlandish antics, including accusing his brother Nick Carter of raping women and accusing his late sister of raping him when he was a child. Nick recently obtained a restraining order against Aaron after he claims his younger brother expressed a desire to kill his wife and unborn child.

The latest in the whirlwind of news regarding Carter's strange behavior is this face tattoo, and because of the backlash, Carrasco has stepped forward to bring clarity to how, and why, he came to do this piece of permanent artwork. Carrasco told TMZ that when he initially spoke with Carter, he thought he was completing a torso tattoo at his home for $3K. However, when Carter arrived, he stated that he was interested in a face tattoo of Medusa right in the middle of his forehead.

"Before I tattoo anyone, I take into consideration their mental state...in Aaron’s case, I assessed the situation and I genuinely felt he was in a good place mentally to get tattooed," Carrasco reportedly said. The tattoo artist claimed that he managed to convince Carter not to get the image in the middle of his face, but the singer wanted it done on the side of his mug. After they finished, Carter also wanted "Love" under his eye, so he did that as well. However, when Carter wanted a moon tattooed on the other side of his face, Carrasco said he shut everything down.

Carter gave Carrasco $5K for his work that day and despite rumors that Carter is on drugs, the tattoo artist said he didn't see anything to support that. Check out a few images of Carter flaunting his Rihanna-Medusa ink below.